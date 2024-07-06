Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,489 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,196,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,874,000 after purchasing an additional 291,558 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. 2,343,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,963. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

