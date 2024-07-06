Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $72,051,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.65. 1,693,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,971. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

