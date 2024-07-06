Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $677,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,598,000 after purchasing an additional 604,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. 3,295,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

