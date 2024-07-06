Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,745 shares. The firm has a market cap of $656.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

