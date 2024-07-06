DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market cap of $524.26 million and $14.66 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00482934 USD and is up 10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,957,140.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

