Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $151.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.09.

NYSE:DG opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

