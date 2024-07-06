DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Sells $706,193.50 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $110.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $19,868,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

