DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 780 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,303,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $192.26. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

