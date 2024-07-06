ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,003.64 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $40,003.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0408109 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $217.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

