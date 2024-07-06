Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of EBS stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $415.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

