Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

EDR opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

