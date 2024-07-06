Energi Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $743,628.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,191,482 coins and its circulating supply is 78,200,761 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

