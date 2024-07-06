EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.86% of EnerSys worth $64,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in EnerSys by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.54. 143,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,624. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

