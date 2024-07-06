EOS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $85.76 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001551 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

