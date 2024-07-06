Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells $309,806.70 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $43.23 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.