Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells $309,806.70 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ ESTA opened at $43.23 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
