Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 7,800 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $202,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 604,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,705,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 31,937 shares of company stock worth $837,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.