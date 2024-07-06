EVE (NYSE:EVEX) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
EVE Stock Up 5.0 %
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
