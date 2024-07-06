Evercore ISI Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,390.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,267.50.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,346.08 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,410.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,297.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.