Evercore ISI Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $45.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.46.

BAX opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after buying an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

