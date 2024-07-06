EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $26.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,220. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $726.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

