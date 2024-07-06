Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.75. 477,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.13 and a 200 day moving average of $373.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

