Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

