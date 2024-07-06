Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

