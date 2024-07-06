First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of First Capital stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%.
First Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
