First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $307.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $307.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.12.

First Solar Stock Down 3.9 %

FSLR opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a 200-day moving average of $187.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $298,123,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

