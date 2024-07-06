First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $21,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 262,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,951. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

