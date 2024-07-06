Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Down 1.6%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 112,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 82,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLUX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 93.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 134,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $401,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,480,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 157,519 shares of company stock worth $482,017 in the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 17.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

