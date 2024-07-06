Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.69.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

