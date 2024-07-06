FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSCO. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 588,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,501. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.