Function X Price Down 10.9% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $43.32 million and approximately $53,849.16 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.
