Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $186,600.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $152,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Funko Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Funko stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.18. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter worth $8,693,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

