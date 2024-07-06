G999 Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $7.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00045753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.