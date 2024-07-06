Gauzy Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gauzy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gauzy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gauzy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Gauzy Trading Down 0.2 %

Gauzy stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Gauzy has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

