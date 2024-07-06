GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.25.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $176.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.73. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $11,986,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

