Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $3.67 on Top Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $550.46 million and $481,578.36 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00006322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.66705663 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $429,973.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

