General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.56.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $281.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,604 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 170,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

