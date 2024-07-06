General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE GE traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.71. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

