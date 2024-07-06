Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $150.00 at UBS Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.30. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

