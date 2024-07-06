Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 151,298 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

