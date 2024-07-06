GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after acquiring an additional 917,389 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 372,073 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,934,139.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,153,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,622,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $320,789.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,471,886.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,707,165 shares of company stock worth $58,071,133. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 2,348,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

