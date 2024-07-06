GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.15.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

