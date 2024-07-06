GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 356,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.35. 3,237,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

