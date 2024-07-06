GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,577 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $119.52. 163,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

