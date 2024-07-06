GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 2,531 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 765,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,749. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.