GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 4,285 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $59,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,282,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average is $200.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

