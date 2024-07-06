GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 557 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

