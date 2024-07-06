GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 711 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.11. 1,126,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

