Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.