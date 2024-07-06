Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.2 %

GH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 637,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.