Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 440,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 51.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 153,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

